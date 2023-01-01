2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 6 , 0 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10274904

10274904 Stock #: P94719

P94719 VIN: 3GCEK13319G194719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P94719

Mileage 216,064 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.