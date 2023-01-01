$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
216,064KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10274904
- Stock #: P94719
- VIN: 3GCEK13319G194719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P94719
- Mileage 216,064 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1