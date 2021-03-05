Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

294,511 KM

Details Description Features

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS - *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS - *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

294,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6637883
  • Stock #: 21-084A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 294,511 KM

Vehicle Description

*** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS4D Extended Cab, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Blue Granite, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat w/Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Body Colour Body Side Mouldings, Chrome Grille Surround, Compass, Convenience Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Driver Manual Lumbar, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, LS Model Option, Manual Single Zone Air Conditioning, Manual Transfer Case, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Radio data system, Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Chrome Appearance.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LS Silverado 1500 Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

