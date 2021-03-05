+ taxes & licensing
*** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS4D Extended Cab, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Blue Granite, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat w/Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Body Colour Body Side Mouldings, Chrome Grille Surround, Compass, Convenience Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Driver Manual Lumbar, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, LS Model Option, Manual Single Zone Air Conditioning, Manual Transfer Case, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Radio data system, Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Chrome Appearance.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LS Silverado 1500 Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
