2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

159,778 KM

- 4WD

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - 4WD

- 4WD

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

159,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 159,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 before it's too late!*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a Bargain with These Options *4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Solar-Ray tinted glass, Side-guard door beams, Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member, Pwr steering, Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim, OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service -inc: (1) year Safe & Sound plan.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)
