$11,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 4WD
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8806145
- Stock #: F5507A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 159,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 before it's too late!*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a Bargain with These Options *4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Solar-Ray tinted glass, Side-guard door beams, Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member, Pwr steering, Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim, OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service -inc: (1) year Safe & Sound plan.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
