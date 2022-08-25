Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

211,297 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

211,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8990437
  Stock #: F7205B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F7205B
  • Mileage 211,297 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVERADO 1500, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

