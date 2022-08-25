$14,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
211,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8990437
- Stock #: F7205B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # F7205B
- Mileage 211,297 KM
Vehicle Description
SILVERADO 1500, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3