2009 Dodge Journey

- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Convenience
-
- ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
- Compact Spare Tire
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Rear wiper w/washer
- Halogen quad headlamps w/delay off
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar control glass
- Tinted windshield
- Safety
-
- Brake/Park Interlock
- Dual-note horn
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Bright grille
- Body-colour fascias
- Security
-
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Exterior
-
- tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Removable short mast antenna
- Comfort
-
- 2nd row in-floor storage bins
- Instrument panel storage bin w/colour-keyed bezel
- Seating
-
- Rear reclining 60/40 fold-flat bench seat w/fore/aft adjust
- Additional Features
-
- Tip Start
- Door sill scuff pads
- Front air dam
- Liftgate flood lamp
- 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
- Floor carpeting
- 160-amp alternator
- Black-Out Tape
- Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
- Cargo tie down loops
- Trailer Sway Damping
- Rear door child protection locks
- Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
- (5) 3-point seat belts -inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts
- Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
- Black sill
- Electronic roll mitigation
- Front courtesy/reading lamps
- P225/70R16 all-season tires
- Supplemental front side airbags
- Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
- 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
- Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage, lamp
- Instrument cluster -inc: speedometer, tachometer
- Rear armrest-inc: storage, cupholder
- Independent suspension
- Child seat anchor system w/upper tether anchors, LATCH ready
