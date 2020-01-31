2009 Dodge Journey

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Compact Spare Tire

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear wiper w/washer

Halogen quad headlamps w/delay off Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar control glass

Tinted windshield Safety Brake/Park Interlock

Dual-note horn Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch Trim Body-colour door handles

Bright grille

Body-colour fascias Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Exterior tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Media / Nav / Comm Removable short mast antenna Comfort 2nd row in-floor storage bins

Instrument panel storage bin w/colour-keyed bezel Seating Rear reclining 60/40 fold-flat bench seat w/fore/aft adjust

Additional Features Tip Start

Door sill scuff pads

Front air dam

Liftgate flood lamp

525 CCA maintenance-free battery

Floor carpeting

160-amp alternator

Black-Out Tape

Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps

Cargo tie down loops

Trailer Sway Damping

Rear door child protection locks

Pwr heated fold-away mirrors

(5) 3-point seat belts -inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts

Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor

Black sill

Electronic roll mitigation

Front courtesy/reading lamps

P225/70R16 all-season tires

Supplemental front side airbags

Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags

2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine

Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage, lamp

Instrument cluster -inc: speedometer, tachometer

Rear armrest-inc: storage, cupholder

Independent suspension

Child seat anchor system w/upper tether anchors, LATCH ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.