2009 Dodge Journey

SE

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,217KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4661490
  • Stock #: P31284
  • VIN: 3D4GG47B49T231284
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Halogen quad headlamps w/delay off
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
  • Tinted windshield
Safety
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Dual-note horn
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Bright grille
  • Body-colour fascias
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Removable short mast antenna
Comfort
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
  • Instrument panel storage bin w/colour-keyed bezel
Seating
  • Rear reclining 60/40 fold-flat bench seat w/fore/aft adjust
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Front air dam
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Black-Out Tape
  • Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • (5) 3-point seat belts -inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Black sill
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Front courtesy/reading lamps
  • P225/70R16 all-season tires
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
  • Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage, lamp
  • Instrument cluster -inc: speedometer, tachometer
  • Rear armrest-inc: storage, cupholder
  • Independent suspension
  • Child seat anchor system w/upper tether anchors, LATCH ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

