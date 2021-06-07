+ taxes & licensing
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2009 Dodge Nitro SE/SXT $9995 + Tax
3.7 L, 6CYL VIN# 1D8GU28K19W508607
120,791 km, 4X4, Air, Cruise, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!............
