2009 Dodge Ram 1500

- Convenience
-
- Tilt Steering Column
- remote start
- Overhead Console
- CARGO LAMP
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Underhood Lamp
- Front/rear floor mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Automatic quad halogen headlamps
- Exterior
-
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Dual note horn
- Front seat belt height adjusters
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
- Security
-
- Security alarm system
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trim
-
- Bright/Bright Grille
- Accent-colour fender flares
- Comfort
-
- Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
- Additional Features
-
- DUAL REAR EXHAUST
- SPEED CONTROL
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- 3.55 Axle Ratio
- Electronically Controlled Throttle
- Locking Lug Nuts
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front stabilizer bar
- 160-amp alternator
- Front license plate bracket
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- HD front/rear shock absorbers
- Bright front bumper
- Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
- Floor tunnel insulation
- 7-Pin Wiring Harness
- Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
- Carpeted floor covering
- Bright Rear Bumper
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- HD front axle
- Corporate 9.25 rear axle
- 625-amp maintenance-free battery
- Tip start electronic starting feature
- Rear wheel well liners
- Removable locking tailgate w/caliper latches
- Dual assist handles
- Rear under seat storage compartment
- Body-colour upper front fascia
- Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
- Chrome accent shift knob
- (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
- 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
- Deluxe door trim panels
- Front centre seat storage cushion
- Full-size restricted-use spare tire w/steel wheel & winch-type carrier
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
- Memory for audio settings
- Two-tone paint w/light graystone pearl lower
- Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
- Instrumentation-inc: driver info centre, trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
- 5.6' cargo box
- Interior lighting-inc: dome lamp w/switch, ash tray & glove box lamps
- Chrome folding pwr heated mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps & turn signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.