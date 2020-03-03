Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 295,420KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4695651
  • Stock #: P33333
  • VIN: 1D3HV13T79S733333
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • remote start
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Underhood Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Security
  • Security alarm system
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Trim
  • Bright/Bright Grille
  • Accent-colour fender flares
Comfort
  • Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
Additional Features
  • DUAL REAR EXHAUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • HD front/rear shock absorbers
  • Bright front bumper
  • Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Bright Rear Bumper
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • HD front axle
  • Corporate 9.25 rear axle
  • 625-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Tip start electronic starting feature
  • Rear wheel well liners
  • Removable locking tailgate w/caliper latches
  • Dual assist handles
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • Body-colour upper front fascia
  • Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
  • 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
  • Deluxe door trim panels
  • Front centre seat storage cushion
  • Full-size restricted-use spare tire w/steel wheel & winch-type carrier
  • Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Memory for audio settings
  • Two-tone paint w/light graystone pearl lower
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • Instrumentation-inc: driver info centre, trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
  • 5.6' cargo box
  • Interior lighting-inc: dome lamp w/switch, ash tray & glove box lamps
  • Chrome folding pwr heated mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps & turn signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

