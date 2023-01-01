2009 Ford Escape

$5,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 7 , 7 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10333962

Stock #: FT1298A

VIN: 1FMCU94GX9KB85510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 287,796 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.