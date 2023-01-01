$5,000+ tax & licensing
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
306-244-7878
2009 Ford Escape
2009 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
306-244-7878
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
287,796KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10333962
- Stock #: FT1298A
- VIN: 1FMCU94GX9KB85510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 287,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this escape!As is saleRemote startAc blows cold Heated seats Bluetooth Sunroof Leather Power seats And more!! As is sale due to rust starting on rear quarters it is not yet rusted through Just replaced oil cooler, ac lines and freshly recharged
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3