2009 Ford Escape

287,796 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Limited

2009 Ford Escape

Limited

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

287,796KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10333962
  Stock #: FT1298A
  VIN: 1FMCU94GX9KB85510

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 287,796 KM

Vehicle Description


Check out this escape!As is saleRemote startAc blows cold Heated seats Bluetooth Sunroof Leather Power seats And more!! As is sale due to rust starting on rear quarters it is not yet rusted through Just replaced oil cooler, ac lines and freshly recharged

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

