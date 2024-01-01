Menu
2009 Ford F-150

168,258 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 168K.... NO RUST!

2009 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 168K.... NO RUST!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,258KM
VIN 1FTPW14V39FB35704

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,258 KM

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1744

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2009 Ford F-150