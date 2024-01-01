$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Ford F-150
XLT CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 168K.... NO RUST!
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
Used
168,258KM
VIN 1FTPW14V39FB35704
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 168,258 KM
Email Mid City Auto Centre
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
