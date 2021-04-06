2009 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
306-270-0522
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
2009 FORD F150 LARIAT 5.4L Crew cab 353,037KM NO RUST
$9,999
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**
**REPLACED NEW ROCKER PANELS AND CAB CORNERS
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-LEATHER INTERIOR
-POWER SEATS
-HEATED SEATS
-REAR PARKING SENSORS
-SUNROOF
-NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, MECHANICALLY INSPECTED
-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
-REAR SLIDING WINDOW
-FOG LIGHTS
-and more...
