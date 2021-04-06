Menu
2009 Ford F-150

353,037 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW CAB/ SHORT BOX

2009 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW CAB/ SHORT BOX

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

353,037KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6895290
  VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA34630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 353,037 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 FORD F150 LARIAT 5.4L Crew cab 353,037KM NO RUST

$9,999
No Extra Fees
www.maxmotors.ca

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

**REPLACED NEW ROCKER PANELS AND CAB CORNERS

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 955 5566
306 361 6889

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-LEATHER INTERIOR

-POWER SEATS

-HEATED SEATS

-REAR PARKING SENSORS

-SUNROOF
-NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, MECHANICALLY INSPECTED

-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

-REAR SLIDING WINDOW

-FOG LIGHTS

-and more...

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

