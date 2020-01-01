2009 Ford Flex

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener (2) coat hooks Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Instrument panel storage bin Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Chrome tri-bar front grille Power Options Pwr steering Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Locking glovebox Front seatback map pockets Front seat side impact airbags Rear 2-speed wiper Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system (3) grab handles Anti-theft perimeter alarm Battery saver w/accessory delay 17" spare tire & wheel Chrome beltline Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers Message centre w/trip computer (12) cup/bottle holders (4) 12V pwr points Grocery bag hooks in cargo area All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system P235/60R18 all-season BSW tires 18" machined aluminum wheels Body colour manual-folding heated pwr mirrors Woodgrain applique on instrument panel & door trim SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription Dual beam wiper-activated auto headlamps 3.39 Axle Ratio 3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp Front row centre console w/armrest, storage Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, cargo area Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder Bright polished exhaust tips EasyFuel capless fuelling system Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing

