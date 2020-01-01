Menu
2009 Ford Flex

247,728 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2009 Ford Flex

2009 Ford Flex

SEL

2009 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

247,728KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6233568
  Stock #: P75151A
  VIN: 2FMEK62C79BA75151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P75151A
  • Mileage 247,728 KM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Universal Garage Door Opener
(2) coat hooks
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Chrome tri-bar front grille
Pwr steering
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Locking glovebox
Front seatback map pockets
Front seat side impact airbags
Rear 2-speed wiper
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
(3) grab handles
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
17" spare tire & wheel
Chrome beltline
Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
Message centre w/trip computer
(12) cup/bottle holders
(4) 12V pwr points
Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
P235/60R18 all-season BSW tires
18" machined aluminum wheels
Body colour manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
Woodgrain applique on instrument panel & door trim
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription
Dual beam wiper-activated auto headlamps
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp
Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, cargo area
Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
Bright polished exhaust tips
EasyFuel capless fuelling system
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

