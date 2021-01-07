2009 Ford Flex

Child safety rear door locks
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Chrome tri-bar front grille
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front seatback map pockets
Front seat side impact airbags
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
Pwr liftgate w/chrome applique
Message centre w/trip computer
Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
Wiper-activated HID auto headlamps
Woodgrain applique on instrument panel & door trim
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription
3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp
Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
Bright polished exhaust tips
EasyFuel capless fuelling system
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area
Chrome manual-folding heated pwr mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps
