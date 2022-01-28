$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
306-242-2323
2009 Ford Flex
Limited AWD, Bluetooth, Leather, Warranty
Location
201,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8161903
- Stock #: A62360
- VIN: 2FMEK63C89BA62360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a clean AWD, V6, air, tilt, cruise, 4 sunroofs, leather, rear heat and air, power windows, locks and more. Comes with warranty and can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523 or just come by.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Sunroof
Dual Climate Controls
Tow Hooks
Power Lift Gates
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Optional Seating: 6
Standard Seating: 7
Anti Start Theft
