2009 Ford Flex

210,890 KM

$11,400

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

SEL - **** AS TRADED ****

2009 Ford Flex

SEL - **** AS TRADED ****

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  Listing ID: 9346861
  Stock #: 22-317B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 210,890 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS TRADED ***2009 Ford Flex SELFlex SEL, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gray, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CDx6/MP3/SIRIUS Satellite, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford SEL Flex Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a "do anything, anytime" demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flex's all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called "limousine-like rear legroom" enabled in part by Flex's long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

