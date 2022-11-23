$11,400+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Flex
SEL - **** AS TRADED ****
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$11,400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 210,890 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS TRADED ***2009 Ford Flex SELFlex SEL, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gray, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CDx6/MP3/SIRIUS Satellite, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford SEL Flex Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a "do anything, anytime" demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flex's all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called "limousine-like rear legroom" enabled in part by Flex's long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
