2009 GMC Acadia

Convenience Cruise Control

Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off

Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Child security rear door locks Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Trim Body coloured bodyside mouldings Exterior Front round halogen fog lamps

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Battery rundown protection

oil life monitor

Variable assist pwr steering

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass

Limited use compact spare tire/wheel

Body coloured rear spoiler

Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers

Front centre console w/storage

Tilt & telescoping steering column

Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm

Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors

Cargo storage under rear floor

Front row side impact airbags

LATCH child safety seat system

Roof rails w/bright metal finish

Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side airbag suppression

All rows outboard seats head curtain side impact airbags

Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls

Hex fixed antenna

Chrome beltline mouldings

Automatic tri-zone climate control

Body coloured manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators

Electrochromic auto dimming rearview mirror w/OnStar controls

170 amp alternator

Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips

XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

3.6L SIDI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing

Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable

Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition

3.6L SIDI V6 ENGINE

5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre, outside temp, compass

Universal home remote (operates garage door, lights & other devices)

