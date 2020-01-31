Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

SLT1

2009 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,202KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4661481
  • Stock #: P10697
  • VIN: 1GKEV23D39J110697
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off
  • Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Child security rear door locks
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Trim
  • Body coloured bodyside mouldings
Exterior
  • Front round halogen fog lamps
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • Variable assist pwr steering
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
  • Limited use compact spare tire/wheel
  • Body coloured rear spoiler
  • Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
  • Front centre console w/storage
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
  • Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
  • Cargo storage under rear floor
  • Front row side impact airbags
  • LATCH child safety seat system
  • Roof rails w/bright metal finish
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side airbag suppression
  • All rows outboard seats head curtain side impact airbags
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Hex fixed antenna
  • Chrome beltline mouldings
  • Automatic tri-zone climate control
  • Body coloured manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators
  • Electrochromic auto dimming rearview mirror w/OnStar controls
  • 170 amp alternator
  • Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • 3.6L SIDI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
  • Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
  • Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
  • Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition
  • 3.6L SIDI V6 ENGINE
  • 5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre, outside temp, compass
  • Universal home remote (operates garage door, lights & other devices)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

