2009 GMC Acadia

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off
- Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
- Powertrain
-
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
- Suspension
-
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Safety
-
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Child security rear door locks
- Security
-
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Trim
-
- Body coloured bodyside mouldings
- Exterior
-
- Front round halogen fog lamps
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Battery rundown protection
- oil life monitor
- Variable assist pwr steering
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
- Limited use compact spare tire/wheel
- Body coloured rear spoiler
- Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
- Front centre console w/storage
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
- Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
- Cargo storage under rear floor
- Front row side impact airbags
- LATCH child safety seat system
- Roof rails w/bright metal finish
- Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side airbag suppression
- All rows outboard seats head curtain side impact airbags
- Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
- Hex fixed antenna
- Chrome beltline mouldings
- Automatic tri-zone climate control
- Body coloured manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators
- Electrochromic auto dimming rearview mirror w/OnStar controls
- 170 amp alternator
- Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- 3.6L SIDI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
- Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
- Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable
- Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
- Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
- Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition
- 3.6L SIDI V6 ENGINE
- 5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre, outside temp, compass
- Universal home remote (operates garage door, lights & other devices)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.