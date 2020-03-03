Menu
2009 GMC Envoy

SLE - Remote Start, Pwr Seat, Sunroof

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,208KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4733352
  • Stock #: 2770B
  • VIN: 1GKDT33SX92111071
Exterior Colour
Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!*2009 GMC Envoy SLE*Envoy SLE, 4D Sport Utility, 4.2L I6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Crimson Metallic, Black, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Liftgate w/Liftglass Body Ordering Code, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SLE Model Option, Smoker's Package, Split folding rear seat, Sun & Sound Package, Sunroof, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC SLE Envoy 4.2L I6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 4.2L SFI I6 VORTEC ENGINE (STD)

