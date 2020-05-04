Menu
2009 Gulfstream Conquest

2009 Gulfstream Conquest

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982178
  • Stock #: A04228
  • VIN: 1FDXE45S28DA04228
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Ford V10 with air tilt cruise windows and locks. Low hour generator, air conditioning, full size fridge/freezer,gas stove, oven, microwave. 2 big slides, bunk beds, queen rear bed with wardrobe. The rear slide is bedroom and bunks together with privacy curtains separating the space. The front slide is living room and kitchen across from the dinette. Sleeps 10 if needed, rear bed, bunks, couch, dinette and above the cab sleeps 2.!! Besides the 2 slides there are 2 outside awning on the passenger side. It comes with 2 tv's (1 for the bedroom and 1 above the cab.) The bunks have 2 DVD's with headphones. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr in Saskatoon. Call or text 306-280-5652 for more info

Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Radial tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • TV
  • dvd player
Powertrain
  • Transmission Cooler
Comfort
  • Water Heater
Additional Features
  • AWNING
  • Stove
  • Microwave
  • Drivers Door
  • Propane Tank
  • Ladder
  • Propane Generator
  • Oven
  • Toilet
  • Shower
  • Air Conditioner(Dash)
  • Air Conditioner(Roof)
  • Overdrive Transmission
  • Rear Bed
  • RANGE HOOD
  • Queen Bed
  • Furnace
  • Heated Tanks
  • BUNK BEDS
  • Ceiling Fans/Vents
  • Sofa Bed/Daveno
  • Insulated Plumbing
  • Jack/Jill Bunks
  • Front Overhead Bunk
  • Residential Fridge
  • Bedroom Slideout
  • Day/Night Shades
  • Double Slideout
  • Fiberglass Siding

