$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX - Sunroof

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  • 207,770KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5071809
  • Stock #: 19-1079C
  • VIN: 1HGCP36789A801251
Exterior Colour
Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colour
IVORY
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!*2009 Honda Accord EX V6*Fresh Oil Change, Accord EX V6, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Gray, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA/6-Disc In-Dash Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. V6 Honda EX Accord 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

