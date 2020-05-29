+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!*2009 Honda Accord EX V6*Fresh Oil Change, Accord EX V6, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Gray, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA/6-Disc In-Dash Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. V6 Honda EX Accord 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
