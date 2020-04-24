Menu
2009 Honda Pilot

EX-L Back-Up Camera! Leather Heated Seats! 8 Passenger Seats!

2009 Honda Pilot

EX-L Back-Up Camera! Leather Heated Seats! 8 Passenger Seats!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,677KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4939191
  • Stock #: P37749
  • VIN: 5FNYF48509B042241
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L! It has a 3.5L 6Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 5-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Heated Front Seats! Leather Seats! Set the Cruise with the Sun Roof Down! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! 12-V Power Outlet! 8 Passenger Vehicle! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

