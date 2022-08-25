$11,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL- Heated Seats, New Tires
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$11,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9004669
- Stock #: 4627A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Willow Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Santa Fe GL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Green, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Captain Chairs, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Hyundai GL Santa Fe 3.3L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.