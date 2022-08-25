Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

189,139 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

GL- Heated Seats, New Tires

GL- Heated Seats, New Tires

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

189,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9004669
  • Stock #: 4627A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Willow Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Santa Fe GL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Green, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Captain Chairs, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Hyundai GL Santa Fe 3.3L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Requires Subscription

