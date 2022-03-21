Menu
2009 Infiniti EX35

167,355 KM

Details Description Features

$13,589

+ tax & licensing
$13,589

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Luxury AWD - REVERSE CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Luxury AWD - REVERSE CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,589

+ taxes & licensing

167,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8691917
  • Stock #: 950490
  • VIN: JNKAJ09F69M950490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 950490
  • Mileage 167,355 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

All Wheel Drive

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Leather Shift Knob

Moonroof

Reverse Camera

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Cruise Control

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability

18" Alloy Wheels

3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

