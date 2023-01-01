Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

205,054 KM

Unlimited Sahara- 4x4, Remote Start - ** As Traded **

Unlimited Sahara- 4x4, Remote Start - ** As Traded **

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

205,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9480324
  Stock #: 5009A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark slate gray/medium slate gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,054 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SaharaFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, 4D Sport Utility, 3.8L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, 4WD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray Cloth, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Jeep Unlimited Sahara Wrangler 3.8L V6 SMPI 4-Speed Automatic VLP

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.73 axle ratio tip start transmission skid plate
24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS
6F7 ORDER CODE
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window defroster rear window wiper/washer freedom panel storage bag

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

