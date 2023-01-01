$16,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2009 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara- 4x4, Remote Start - ** As Traded **
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$16,990
- Listing ID: 9480324
- Stock #: 5009A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark slate gray/medium slate gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,054 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SaharaFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, 4D Sport Utility, 3.8L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, 4WD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray Cloth, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, Block heater, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24G, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Jeep Unlimited Sahara Wrangler 3.8L V6 SMPI 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Vehicle Features
