2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

104,345 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS LOW KM'S! Heated Seats!

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS LOW KM'S! Heated Seats!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235597
  • Stock #: YP179
  • VIN: 4A3AK24F19E602931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # YP179
  • Mileage 104,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS $11,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 4A3AK24F19E602931 104,345 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD Player, Heated Seats, Sunroof & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

