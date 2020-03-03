2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Child safety rear door locks
- Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant seat position sensors
- Front side impact airbags
- Front/rear side impact head protection curtain airbags
- 3-point safety belts & head rests for all positions
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Compact Spare Tire
- Carpeted floor mats
- (2) front cup holders
- Driver seatback pocket
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
- Rear coat hook
- Auto-off halogen headlights
- Centre floor console box
- Security
- Anti-theft engine immobilizer
- Anti-theft security alarm
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Centre mounted roof antenna
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- Exterior
- P205/60R16 all-season tires
- Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
- Comfort
- Air conditioning w/rear heater ducts
- Micron air filtration
- Trim
- Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
- Front grille w/chrome accent
- Seating
-
- Rear seat LATCH system for child safety seats
- Power Options
- Colour-keyed folding pwr mirrors
- Additional Features
- 16" Alloy Wheels
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- ashtray
- Front/rear stabilizer bar
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Front air dam
- Rear heater ducts
- trunk light
- Front map lights
- Side Marker Lights
- Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes
- Green laminated windshield
- Remote trunk & fuel lid release
- Low centre storage in instrument panel
- Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
- (4) retractable assist handles
- Interior trunk lid release handle
- Active front seat structure
- 8-KPH front bumper
- Front pedestrian impact crumple zone
- Lower side air dams
- Dual 12V pwr outlets
- Sirius satellite radio w/6 months complimentary service
- Bluetooth interface system
- Driver & front passenger sun visor
- Key cylinder illumination
- Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
- RISE body construction
- Large rear wing spoiler
- 60/40 split high-back rear seat w/centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
- Dark silver painted instrument panel, front door accents
- Instrumentation-inc: analogue tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/silver accent, cruise controls
- Multi-information LCD display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder
- Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down, safety function
- Exhaust finisher
- Pwr sunroof w/tilt, shade
- 650-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch Premium AM/FM stereo system -inc: (8) speakers, 10" subwoofer, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, digital signal processing (DSP), speed compensated volume, equalization control
- MP3/auxiliary stereo input jack
