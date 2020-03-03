Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GT

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GT

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$6,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,854KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4798707
  • Stock #: FT980
  • VIN: JA3AU86W49U602147
Exterior Colour
Graphite Gray Pearl (Gray)
Interior Colour
Black (47X)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GT! Powered by the reliable 2.0l four cylinder which gives great fuel economy with more then enough power! In excellent condition inside and out! Is equipped with the information center, cruise control, aftermarket touch screen deck, and much more! Also has next to new tires! Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant seat position sensors
  • Front side impact airbags
  • Front/rear side impact head protection curtain airbags
  • 3-point safety belts & head rests for all positions
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • (2) front cup holders
  • Driver seatback pocket
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
  • Rear coat hook
  • Auto-off halogen headlights
  • Centre floor console box
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
  • Anti-theft security alarm
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Centre mounted roof antenna
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Exterior
  • P205/60R16 all-season tires
  • Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Comfort
  • Air conditioning w/rear heater ducts
  • Micron air filtration
Trim
  • Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
  • Front grille w/chrome accent
Seating
  • Rear seat LATCH system for child safety seats
Power Options
  • Colour-keyed folding pwr mirrors
Additional Features
  • 16" Alloy Wheels
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • ashtray
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Front air dam
  • Rear heater ducts
  • trunk light
  • Front map lights
  • Side Marker Lights
  • Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes
  • Green laminated windshield
  • Remote trunk & fuel lid release
  • Low centre storage in instrument panel
  • Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
  • (4) retractable assist handles
  • Interior trunk lid release handle
  • Active front seat structure
  • 8-KPH front bumper
  • Front pedestrian impact crumple zone
  • Lower side air dams
  • Dual 12V pwr outlets
  • Sirius satellite radio w/6 months complimentary service
  • Bluetooth interface system
  • Driver & front passenger sun visor
  • Key cylinder illumination
  • Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
  • RISE body construction
  • Large rear wing spoiler
  • 60/40 split high-back rear seat w/centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
  • Dark silver painted instrument panel, front door accents
  • Instrumentation-inc: analogue tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/silver accent, cruise controls
  • Multi-information LCD display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down, safety function
  • Exhaust finisher
  • Pwr sunroof w/tilt, shade
  • 650-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch Premium AM/FM stereo system -inc: (8) speakers, 10" subwoofer, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, digital signal processing (DSP), speed compensated volume, equalization control
  • MP3/auxiliary stereo input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

