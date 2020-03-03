2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

Safety Fog Lights

Driver Knee Airbag

Child safety rear door locks

Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant seat position sensors

Front side impact airbags

Front/rear side impact head protection curtain airbags

3-point safety belts & head rests for all positions Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Compact Spare Tire

Carpeted floor mats

(2) front cup holders

Driver seatback pocket

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Rear coat hook

Auto-off halogen headlights

Centre floor console box Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer

Anti-theft security alarm Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Centre mounted roof antenna Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Independent multi-link rear suspension Exterior P205/60R16 all-season tires

Tire pressure monitor (TPMS) Comfort Air conditioning w/rear heater ducts

Micron air filtration Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers

Front grille w/chrome accent Seating Rear seat LATCH system for child safety seats Power Options Colour-keyed folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels

Rear window defroster w/timer

ashtray

Front/rear stabilizer bar

Colour-keyed door handles

Front air dam

Rear heater ducts

trunk light

Front map lights

Side Marker Lights

Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes

Green laminated windshield

Remote trunk & fuel lid release

Low centre storage in instrument panel

Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders

(4) retractable assist handles

Interior trunk lid release handle

Active front seat structure

8-KPH front bumper

Front pedestrian impact crumple zone

Lower side air dams

Dual 12V pwr outlets

Sirius satellite radio w/6 months complimentary service

Bluetooth interface system

Driver & front passenger sun visor

Key cylinder illumination

Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners

RISE body construction

Large rear wing spoiler

60/40 split high-back rear seat w/centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints

Dark silver painted instrument panel, front door accents

Instrumentation-inc: analogue tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/silver accent, cruise controls

Multi-information LCD display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder

Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down, safety function

Exhaust finisher

Pwr sunroof w/tilt, shade

650-watt Rockford Fosgate Punch Premium AM/FM stereo system -inc: (8) speakers, 10" subwoofer, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, digital signal processing (DSP), speed compensated volume, equalization control

MP3/auxiliary stereo input jack

