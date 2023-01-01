$11,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Impreza
WRX
204,526KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10138194
- Stock #: FT1329
- VIN: JF1GH76679G813549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 204,526 KM
Vehicle Description
WRX Hatch Fresh on the lot! Manual Transmission Air/tilt/cruise aftermarket stereoaftermarket exhaust Heated seats Tons of recent work completed including, clutch, control arms, brake parts + more!This vehicle comes with a 1 Year/12000 KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for as low as $300/Bi-Weekly! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.Payment includes -Taxes (11%)-1 year 12000km powertrain warranty All IN!Dealer License Number #332702Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Were open Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm. Closed on Stat Holidays.Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST. Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $110/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today! Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 7.99% interest, on approved credit. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments are O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
