+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2009 Toyota Camry SEFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V, 5-Speed, FWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Toyota SE Camry 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 5-Speed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1