2009 Toyota Camry

125,091 KM

Details Description Features

$13,400

+ tax & licensing
$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

SE- Pwr Seat, Alloy Wheels

2009 Toyota Camry

SE- Pwr Seat, Alloy Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

125,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6772139
  Stock #: 21-106A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2009 Toyota Camry SEFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V, 5-Speed, FWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Toyota SE Camry 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 5-Speed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

