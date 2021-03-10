2009 Toyota Camry

$13,400 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,091 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

