2010 Audi A5

+ taxes & licensing
306-242-2323
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
306-242-2323
+ taxes & licensing
Really awesome riding Audi AWD, automatic, leather/suede interior, air, tilt, cruise, Bluetooth, power windows, locks and more. Comes with a Lubrico warranty as well. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2