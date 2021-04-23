Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi A5

156,688 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2010 Audi A5

2010 Audi A5

2.0T Premium Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A5

2.0T Premium Quattro

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 7020218
  2. 7020218
  3. 7020218
  4. 7020218
  5. 7020218
  6. 7020218
  7. 7020218
  8. 7020218
  9. 7020218
  10. 7020218
  11. 7020218
  12. 7020218
  13. 7020218
  14. 7020218
  15. 7020218
  16. 7020218
  17. 7020218
Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,688KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7020218
  • Stock #: 036159
  • VIN: WAUDFBFR3AA036159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 036159
  • Mileage 156,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Really awesome riding Audi AWD, automatic, leather/suede interior, air, tilt, cruise, Bluetooth, power windows, locks and more. Comes with a Lubrico warranty as well. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2014 Subaru Legacy 2...
 148,722 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Avala...
 251,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 148,458 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory