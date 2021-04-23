2010 Audi A5

$11,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 6 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7020218

7020218 Stock #: 036159

036159 VIN: WAUDFBFR3AA036159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 036159

Mileage 156,688 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Driver Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Additional Features AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.