2010 Buick Enclave

- Listing ID: 7601296
- Stock #: P12404
- VIN: 5GALVBED8AJ112404
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Tan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Stock #
P12404
-
Mileage
350,529 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.