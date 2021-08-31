Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Buick Enclave

92,289 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2010 Buick Enclave

2010 Buick Enclave

CX..... IN ABSOLUTELY NEXT TO NEW CONDITION WITH ONLY 92K!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Buick Enclave

CX..... IN ABSOLUTELY NEXT TO NEW CONDITION WITH ONLY 92K!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 7952528
  2. 7952528
  3. 7952528
  4. 7952528
  5. 7952528
  6. 7952528
  7. 7952528
  8. 7952528
  9. 7952528
  10. 7952528
  11. 7952528
  12. 7952528
  13. 7952528
  14. 7952528
  15. 7952528
  16. 7952528
  17. 7952528
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,289KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7952528
  • Stock #: P56935
  • VIN: 5GALRAED8AJ156935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P56935
  • Mileage 92,289 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2013 Jeep Compass Sp...
 109,490 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 189,059 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento LIM...
 203,008 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory