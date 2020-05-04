715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
Recent Arrival! *2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, LaCrosse CXL, 4D Sedan, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Mocha Steel Metallic, Leather, 5-Passenger Seating, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. *Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Buick CXL LaCrosse 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. *Reviews:* Many owners report a pleasing blend of power and efficiency, a comfortable and quiet ride, a spacious cabin, and a stable and planted driving dynamic. Feature content for the price, and the confidence of the LaCrosse's OnStar system were highly rated as well. Further, styling, and a sense of quality throughout the cabin helped draw many owners to the LaCrossse. Source: autoTRADER.ca
