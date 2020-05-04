Menu
2010 Buick LaCrosse

CXL - AWD, Heated Seats, Remote Start

2010 Buick LaCrosse

CXL - AWD, Heated Seats, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,771KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4970829
  • Stock #: 2821C
  • VIN: 1G4GL5EG3AF247418
Exterior Colour
Mocha Steel Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark/Light Titanium
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, LaCrosse CXL, 4D Sedan, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Mocha Steel Metallic, Leather, 5-Passenger Seating, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. *Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Buick CXL LaCrosse 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. *Reviews:* Many owners report a pleasing blend of power and efficiency, a comfortable and quiet ride, a spacious cabin, and a stable and planted driving dynamic. Feature content for the price, and the confidence of the LaCrosse's OnStar system were highly rated as well. Further, styling, and a sense of quality throughout the cabin helped draw many owners to the LaCrossse. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.0L SFI V6 VVT ENGINE W/ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

