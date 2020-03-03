Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

LT Cruise Control! Traction Control!

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

LT Cruise Control! Traction Control!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,406KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4772709
  • Stock #: T37705
  • VIN: 2G1FB1EV5A9177559
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Come & Check Out this 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT! It has a 3.6L 6Cyl Engine RWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! CD-Player! AUX Port! Traction Control! Cruise 8th Street in STYLE!!!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

