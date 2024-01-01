Menu
Very Low Kilometers! - Accident Free! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 5-Speed Manual Transmission
- Team Canada Edition Package!
- Sport Appearance Package!
- Premium Leather Package!
- Heated Leather Front Seats
- Sunroof
- OnStar
- Premium Pioneer Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- XM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary & USB Ports
- Fog Lamps
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- 2.2L Ecotec 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2010-Chevrolet-Cobalt-CN.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Used
107,454MI
VIN 1G1AE1F53A7213699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 213699
  • Mileage 107,454 MI

Vehicle Description

Very Low Kilometers! - Accident Free! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 5-Speed Manual Transmission
- Team Canada Edition Package!
- Sport Appearance Package!
- Premium Leather Package!
- Heated Leather Front Seats
- Sunroof
- OnStar
- Premium Pioneer Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- XM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary & USB Ports
- Fog Lamps
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- 2.2L Ecotec 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2010-Chevrolet-Cobalt-CN.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

