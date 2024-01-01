$7,318+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
2LT - MANUAL - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PKG - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - PIONEER AUDIO
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
2LT - MANUAL - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PKG - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - PIONEER AUDIO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$7,318
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,454MI
VIN 1G1AE1F53A7213699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 213699
- Mileage 107,454 MI
Vehicle Description
Very Low Kilometers! - Accident Free! - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- 5-Speed Manual Transmission
- Team Canada Edition Package!
- Sport Appearance Package!
- Premium Leather Package!
- Heated Leather Front Seats
- Sunroof
- OnStar
- Premium Pioneer Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- XM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary & USB Ports
- Fog Lamps
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- 2.2L Ecotec 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2010-Chevrolet-Cobalt-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$7,318
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt