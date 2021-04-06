Menu
2010 Chevrolet Colorado

139,248 KM

Details Description Features

$13,811

+ tax & licensing
$13,811

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT 4x4 - LOW KM - ACCIDENT FREE

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT 4x4 - LOW KM - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$13,811

+ taxes & licensing

139,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6841145
  VIN: 1GCJTCD92A8118026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,248 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE



4x4

Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

OnStar

Fog Lights

CD Player

Cruise Control

Traction & Stability Control

Privacy Glass

16" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

2.9L 4-Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

