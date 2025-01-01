Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Accident Free</b></span><span><br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Black Granite Metallic<br></span><b><span>Interior Colour:</span></b><span> Ebony UltraLux<br><br></span><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- <b>9.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy</b></span><span><br></span><span>- Bluetooth Connectivity<br></span><span>- AUX Audio Input Jack<br></span><span>- XM Radio<br></span><span>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br></span><span>- Power-Adjustable Drivers Seat<br></span><span>- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br></span><span>- Cruise Control<br></span><span>- Air Conditioning<br></span><span>- Remote Keyless Entry w/ Enhanced Range<br></span><span>- 2.4L ECOTEC 4-Cylinder Engine<br></span><span><br><b><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </b></span><b><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Chevrolet-Malibu-2010.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Chevrolet-Malibu-2010.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.</span><br></b></div>

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

213,982 KM

Details Description Features

$5,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
12264118

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$5,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,982KM
VIN 1G1ZD5E00AF182999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 182999
  • Mileage 213,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free

Exterior Colour: Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colour: Ebony UltraLux

Key Features:

- 9.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- AUX Audio Input Jack
- XM Radio
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Remote Keyless Entry w/ Enhanced Range
- 2.4L ECOTEC 4-Cylinder Engine


Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Chevrolet-Malibu-2010.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - ACCIDENT FREE - REMOTE START - CARPLAY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - ACCIDENT FREE - REMOTE START - CARPLAY 90,838 KM $32,911 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 Technik Quattro - 354HP - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 Technik Quattro - 354HP - LOW KMS 106,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 - AWD - LOW KMS - REARVIEW CAM - WI-FI HOTSPOT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 - AWD - LOW KMS - REARVIEW CAM - WI-FI HOTSPOT 102,461 KM $18,316 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,985

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Malibu