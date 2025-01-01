$5,985+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT - ACCIDENT FREE
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$5,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,982KM
VIN 1G1ZD5E00AF182999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 182999
- Mileage 213,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free
Exterior Colour: Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colour: Ebony UltraLux
Key Features:
- 9.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- AUX Audio Input Jack
- XM Radio
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Remote Keyless Entry w/ Enhanced Range
- 2.4L ECOTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Chevrolet-Malibu-2010.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2010 Chevrolet Malibu