715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
*** AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL ***2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZSilverado 1500 LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, External Transmission Oil Cooler, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Special Equipment, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Model Option, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Satellite Radio.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive
