2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

239,265 KM

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - *** As Traded / Mechanics Special **

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - *** As Traded / Mechanics Special **

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6783173
  2. 6783173
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

239,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6783173
  • Stock #: 3104B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark/Light Titanium
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,265 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL ***2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZSilverado 1500 LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, External Transmission Oil Cooler, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Special Equipment, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Model Option, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Satellite Radio.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) active fuel management (STD)

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

