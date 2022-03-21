Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

211,072 KM

Details

$18,995


$18,995



Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777





LTZ Sun Roof! Leather Heated Seats!



LTZ Sun Roof! Leather Heated Seats!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995



211,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676974
  • Stock #: BP1847
  • VIN: 3GCRKTE34AG119043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1847
  • Mileage 211,072 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ/GFX $17,995 Plus Tax 5.3 L, 8 CYL VIN#: 3GCRKTE34AG119043 211,072 Km, 4X4, Leather Heated Seats, Sun Roof, Automatic Headlights, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Cruise Control, AUX Port, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & Seats, & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

