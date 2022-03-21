$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Sun Roof! Leather Heated Seats!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8676974
- Stock #: BP1847
- VIN: 3GCRKTE34AG119043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,072 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ/GFX $17,995 Plus Tax 5.3 L, 8 CYL VIN#: 3GCRKTE34AG119043 211,072 Km, 4X4, Leather Heated Seats, Sun Roof, Automatic Headlights, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Cruise Control, AUX Port, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & Seats, & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
