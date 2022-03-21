2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 0 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8676974

Stock #: BP1847

VIN: 3GCRKTE34AG119043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,072 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

