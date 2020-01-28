2010 Chevrolet Traverse

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
- Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
- Dual halogen headlamps w/automatic on-off
- Powertrain
- Windows
- rear window defogger
- Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Safety
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Child security rear door locks
- Power Options
- Pwr steering
- Black manual folding pwr mirrors
- Security
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Battery rundown protection
- oil life monitor
- Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
- Body coloured rear spoiler
- Black bodyside & beltline mouldings
- Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
- Front centre console w/storage
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
- Front & rear manual air conditioning
- Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
- Cargo storage under rear floor
- Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
- Front row side impact airbags
- All rows head curtain side impact airbags
- LATCH child safety seat system
- Manual rear liftgate
- Hex fixed antenna
- Black roof rail mouldings
- 17" x 7.5" steel wheels
- P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires
- 170 amp alternator
- 3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
- Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
- Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable
- Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
- Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
- 3.6L DI V6 ENGINE
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist
