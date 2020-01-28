2010 Chevrolet Traverse

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience Cruise Control

12V auxiliary pwr outlet

Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats

Dual halogen headlamps w/automatic on-off Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Child security rear door locks Power Options Pwr steering

Black manual folding pwr mirrors Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Battery rundown protection

oil life monitor

Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass

Body coloured rear spoiler

Black bodyside & beltline mouldings

Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers

Front centre console w/storage

Tilt & telescoping steering column

Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm

Front & rear manual air conditioning

Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors

Cargo storage under rear floor

Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system

Front row side impact airbags

All rows head curtain side impact airbags

LATCH child safety seat system

Manual rear liftgate

Hex fixed antenna

Black roof rail mouldings

17" x 7.5" steel wheels

P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires

170 amp alternator

3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing

Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable

Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)

3.6L DI V6 ENGINE

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.