2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LS

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LS

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,724KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4560321
  • Stock #: P08768
  • VIN: 1GNLREED6AJ208768
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
  • Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
  • Dual halogen headlamps w/automatic on-off
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Child security rear door locks
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Black manual folding pwr mirrors
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
  • Body coloured rear spoiler
  • Black bodyside & beltline mouldings
  • Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
  • Front centre console w/storage
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
  • Front & rear manual air conditioning
  • Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
  • Cargo storage under rear floor
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
  • Front row side impact airbags
  • All rows head curtain side impact airbags
  • LATCH child safety seat system
  • Manual rear liftgate
  • Hex fixed antenna
  • Black roof rail mouldings
  • 17" x 7.5" steel wheels
  • P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires
  • 170 amp alternator
  • 3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
  • Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
  • Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
  • 3.6L DI V6 ENGINE
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

