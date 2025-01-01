Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chrysler Sebring

209,151 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Sedan Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12564635

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Sedan Limited

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12564635
  2. 12564635
  3. 12564635
  4. 12564635
  5. 12564635
  6. 12564635
  7. 12564635
  8. 12564635
  9. 12564635
  10. 12564635
  11. 12564635
  12. 12564635
  13. 12564635
  14. 12564635
  15. 12564635
  16. 12564635
  17. 12564635
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,151KM
VIN 1C3CC5FV1AN132052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P32052
  • Mileage 209,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2009 Kia Rondo EX V6 7 SEATER for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2009 Kia Rondo EX V6 7 SEATER 234,577 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT CREW 4WD ONLY 10 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 1500 SLT CREW 4WD ONLY 10 104,937 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Ford Escape XLT AWD 233,672 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2010 Chrysler Sebring