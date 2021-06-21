2010 Dodge Challenger

$35,000 + taxes & licensing 6 , 9 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7413668

Stock #: T16621AA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone White

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 6,981 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights HID Headlamps Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Pwr sunroof Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) STONE WHITE P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES (STD) 5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE (STD) DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressure monitor disp... SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media Center 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio controls aux audio input 28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-color exterior mirrors ... MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS traffic (subscription required) UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming re... MOPAR INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: bright door sill guards bright pedal kit car cover premium floor mats w/Mopar logo t-grip shifter

