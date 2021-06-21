2010 Dodge Challenger

ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressure monitor disp...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media Center 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio controls aux audio input
28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-color exterior mirrors ...
MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS traffic (subscription required) UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming re...
MOPAR INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: bright door sill guards bright pedal kit car cover premium floor mats w/Mopar logo t-grip shifter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.