2010 Dodge Challenger

6,981 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

R/T Classic

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

6,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: T16621AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Challenger R/t

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
HID Headlamps
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Pwr sunroof
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
STONE WHITE
P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES (STD)
5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressure monitor disp...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media Center 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio controls aux audio input
28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-color exterior mirrors ...
MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS traffic (subscription required) UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming re...
MOPAR INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: bright door sill guards bright pedal kit car cover premium floor mats w/Mopar logo t-grip shifter

