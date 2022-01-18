$8,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2010 Dodge Charger
2010 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
180,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8151634
- Stock #: K1621A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Charger Sxt Awd
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
High Output
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Pedals
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
P225/60R18 TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
Requires Subscription
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: leather-trimmed front bucket seats leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel 8-way pwr driver seat security alarm illuminated front & rear map pockets
27G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8