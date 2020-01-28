Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - LOCAL VEHICLE - STOW N' GO - DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - LOCAL VEHICLE - STOW N' GO - DVD

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 4603344
  2. 4603344
  3. 4603344
  4. 4603344
  5. 4603344
  6. 4603344
  7. 4603344
  8. 4603344
  9. 4603344
  10. 4603344
  11. 4603344
  12. 4603344
  13. 4603344
  14. 4603344
  15. 4603344
  16. 4603344
  17. 4603344
  18. 4603344
  19. 4603344
  20. 4603344
  21. 4603344
Contact Seller

$9,961

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4603344
  • Stock #: 345901
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE7AR345901
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

REVERSE CAMERA - IMMACULATELY CLEAN



Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

DVD Entertainment System

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual-zone Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Rear Air and Heat Control

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

17" Alloy Wheels

3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2013 Lincoln MKX Lim...
 134,600 KM
$18,451 + tax & lic
2012 Lincoln Navigat...
 139,400 KM
$22,361 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 152,300 KM
$10,313 + tax & lic
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Send A Message