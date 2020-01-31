2010 Dodge Journey R/T! This unit comes in excellent used condition! Bluetooth, leather seats, sirius radio, awd, power moonroof, heated seats, rear a/c and much more.Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!
All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Fog Lamps
- Automatic Headlamps
- Brake/Park Interlock
- Dual-note horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Convenience
- ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
- Overhead Console
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Remote Start System
- Glove Box Lamp
- Front/rear floor mats
- Halogen Quad Headlamps
- Instrument cluster w/tachometer
- Rear wiper w/washer
- Floor console w/armrest
- Security
- SECURITY ALARM
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Removable short mast antenna
- Seating
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- Instrument panel storage bin
- 2nd row in-floor storage bins
- Passenger seat cushion storage bin
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted windshield
- Suspension
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Bright grille
- Body-colour fascias
- Exterior
- tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- SPEED CONTROL
- Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
- Tip Start
- Interior Observation Mirror
- Sunscreen Glass
- Door sill scuff pads
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- 140-amp alternator
- Front air dam
- Liftgate flood lamp
- Audio input jack
- 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
- Floor carpeting
- Instrument panel cooler
- Black-Out Tape
- Front license plate bracket
- Cargo tie down loops
- Grocery bag hooks
- Low washer fluid warning signal
- Trailer Sway Damping
- Bright door handles
- active head restraints
- Hood insulation
- Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
- Rear door child protection locks
- Body-colour mirrors
- Autostick Automatic Transmission
- Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
- Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
- Electronic roll mitigation
- Supplemental front side airbags
- Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
- Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
- Vehicle info centre
- Bright Side Roof Rails
- P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
- Manual driver lumbar
- Passenger fold-flat seat
- 240-km/h speedometer
- Child seat upper tether anchors
- Body-colour sill
- Headlamps off time delay
- 6-way pwr driver adjust
- Rear reclining fold-flat seat
- Warning chime
- Seat belt & key warning buzzer
- Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
- Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage
- Instrument panel bright bezel
- 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
- 368-Watt Amplifier
- Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
- Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
- Rear armrest -inc: storage, cupholder
- Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
- (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
