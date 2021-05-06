Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

185,767 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, DVD, LEATHER & MUCH MORE

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, DVD, LEATHER & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7082068
  • Stock #: BP1275
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV5AT213756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,767 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge Journey R/T AWD $6495 Plus Tax
3.5L 6CYL VIN# 3D4PH6FV5AT213756
2010 Dodge Journey R/T AWD $6495 Plus Tax
3.5L 6CYL VIN# 3D4PH6FV5AT213756
185,767 Km, AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather Heated front Seats, , Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

