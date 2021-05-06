+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey R/T AWD $6495 Plus Tax
3.5L 6CYL VIN# 3D4PH6FV5AT213756
185,767 Km, AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather Heated front Seats, , Navigation, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3