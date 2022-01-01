2010 Dodge Journey

$9,850 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 5 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8127007

8127007 Stock #: E6447A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 122,501 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain High Output Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Pwr express open/close sunroof 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD) 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp control air conditioning w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: hard disk drive media centre 830N 6DC/DVD/HDD/Nav radio Parkview rear back-up camera auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" video screen video remote control infrared wireless headphones Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

