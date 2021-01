2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Underhood Lamp Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Automatic quad halogen headlamps Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Body-colour front fascia Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Front seat side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Trim Urethane Shift Knob Body-colour door handles Body-colour grille Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar 3.55 Axle Ratio Front stabilizer bar 160-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Floor tunnel insulation 7-Pin Wiring Harness Fold-flat load floor storage Highline door trim panels Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel HD engine cooling 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE HD transmission oil cooler HD front axle Corporate 9.25 rear axle Tip start electronic starting feature Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Rear wheel well liners Dual assist handles Rear under seat storage compartment Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Floor-mounted shifter Full-size restricted-use spare tire Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads 700-amp maintenance-free battery HD front shock absorbers Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service 6' 4" cargo box Instrumentation-inc: display screen, trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge Interior lighting-inc: dome lamp w/switch, ash tray & glove box lamps

