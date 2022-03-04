$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
238,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8579828
- Stock #: 61363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 238,992 KM
Vehicle Description
Ram 1500Laramie
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
20" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle heavy duty engine cooling
26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
