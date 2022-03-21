2010 Dodge Ram 1500

$12,800 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 5 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8968336

8968336 Stock #: F4008B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour DARK SLATE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,501 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE 121-LITRE FUEL TANK Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Monotone Paint Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires Conventional Spare Tire REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo CD/DVD player MP3 capability 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen UConnect phone w/voice command iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror 3.92 AXLE RATIO -inc: anti-spin differential rear axle PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system 26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio 20" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P275/60R20 all season tires locking lug nuts Requires Subscription DARK SLATE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat dual pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted shifter 115V aux pwr outlet LUXURY GROUP -inc: auto-dimming pwr heated exterior mirrors w/puddle lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp dome lamp auto-dimming rearview mirror illum visor vanity mirrors universal garage door opener leat... UNDER RAIL BOX BED LINER FOLD-AWAY PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/PUDDLE LAMPS & TURN SIGNALS SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: 20" x 8" aluminum wheels w/locking lug nuts P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires ash tray lamp body-colour/chrome door handles bright finish grille dual exhaust pwr heated fold-away auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/puddle la...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.