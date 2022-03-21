$12,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
213,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8968336
- Stock #: F4008B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,501 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo CD/DVD player MP3 capability 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen UConnect phone w/voice command iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror
UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror
3.92 AXLE RATIO -inc: anti-spin differential rear axle
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system
26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio
20" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P275/60R20 all season tires locking lug nuts
Requires Subscription
DARK SLATE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat dual pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted shifter 115V aux pwr outlet
LUXURY GROUP -inc: auto-dimming pwr heated exterior mirrors w/puddle lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp dome lamp auto-dimming rearview mirror illum visor vanity mirrors universal garage door opener leat...
UNDER RAIL BOX BED LINER
FOLD-AWAY PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/PUDDLE LAMPS & TURN SIGNALS
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: 20" x 8" aluminum wheels w/locking lug nuts P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires ash tray lamp body-colour/chrome door handles bright finish grille dual exhaust pwr heated fold-away auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/puddle la...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3