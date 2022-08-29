$16,800+ tax & licensing
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
241,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9204427
- Stock #: F8840B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,057 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pwr sunroof
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio
DARK SLATE LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3