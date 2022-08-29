2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$16,800 + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 0 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9204427

9204427 Stock #: F8840B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour DARK SLATE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 241,057 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Axle Ratio Class IV Receiver Hitch 121-LITRE FUEL TANK Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Lower Two-Tone Paint Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Windows Pwr sunroof Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD) P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio DARK SLATE LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.