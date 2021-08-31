Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 3500

262,830 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

LARAMIE 3500 CREW CAB 6.7L DIESEL IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!

LARAMIE 3500 CREW CAB 6.7L DIESEL IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!

Location

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

262,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7953770
  • Stock #: P24607
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL9AG124607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P24607
  • Mileage 262,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

